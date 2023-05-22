Health Care Sector Update for 05/22/2023: MBOT, PFE, NVO, RAIN, AVRO

Health care stocks were edging higher late Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index slightly up and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, Microbot Medical (MBOT) shares soared 159% after saying its Liberty surgical robotic system achieved a 100% success rate in an extended joint pre-clinical animal study.

Pfizer's (PFE) shares rose 5.4% after The Journal of the American Medical Association released the findings from a peer-reviewed study of Pfizer's weight-loss drug, which was found to result in as much weight loss as Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic.

Rain Oncology (RAIN) shares plunged past 87% after the company said the phase 3 trial assessing its lead product candidate milademetan to treat dedifferentiated liposarcoma didn't meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival compared with the standard of care, which is trabectedin.

Avrobio (AVRO) jumped 69% after it agreed to sell its investigational hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy program for the treatment of cystinosis to Novartis (NVS) for $87.5 million in cash.

