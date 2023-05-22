Health Care Sector Update for 05/22/2023: IMMX, CELU, BIOC

Health care stocks were flat premarket Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was inactive, as was the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB). The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares US Healthcare ETF (IYH) were both also flat.

Immix Biopharma (IMMX) rose 21% after its unit Nexcella said data from a phase 1b/2a study of investigational therapy NXC-201 showed a 100% overall response rate in Darzalex-relapsed or refractory light chain amyloidosis patients.

Celularity (CELU) rallied 7.7%, after saying Friday an exploratory analysis of phase 1 data shows that therapy with placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stem cells in patients with Crohn's disease may be a therapeutic option to manage inflammatory bowel diseases and prevent fistula formation.

Biocept (BIOC) sank 7.4%, after the company on Friday filed a registration statement for the offering of up to approximately 1.5 million shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants chase up to 1.5 million common shares, and warrants to purchase up to 2.9 million common shares.

