Health Care Sector Update for 05/22/2020: NAVB,XSPA,ICPT

Health care stocks were edging lower, giving up their early advance. At last look, the NYSE Health Care Index and SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF were each declining 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was still up 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) doubled on Friday after the company reported more interim data showing its Tc99m tilmanocept imaging process can provide robust, quantitative imaging in patients with active rheumatoid arthritis as well as in the control group of the phase IIb trial.

XpresSpa Group (XSPA) jumped almost 77% gain after the company said it has won a contract to provide COVID-19 diagnostic tests at JFK International Airport in New York. As part of the pilot project, the company will construct a new modular facility inside Terminal 4 with the capacity of administering over 500 tests per day.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) dropped almost 14% after the company said its June 9 meeting with an FDA advisory committee to discuss the new drug application for its obeticholic acid product candidate has been postponed while the agency reviews additional data for the prospective treatment for liver fibrosis in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

