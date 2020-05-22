Health Care Sector Update for 05/22/2020: DVAX, HOTH, TTPH, XLV, VHT, IYH, IBB

Health care stocks were mostly flat before markets open on Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV), the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were unchanged, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was trading fractionally higher.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH), which gained more than 18% during premarket Friday. The company determined that Melinta Therapeutics' (MLNT) deal proposal was superior to the deal proposed by AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX). Melinta offered to acquire the company for $27 million in cash plus an additional $12.5 million in cash potentially payable under a contingent value right (CVR).

Meanwhile, Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) fell 11% after pricing its public offering of 1.8 million common shares at $2.75 a share for gross proceeds of about $5 million. The price is a 13.2% discount from the stock's Thursday closing price.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) also retreated more than 6% after the company priced its public offering of 14 million common shares at $5 a share for gross proceeds of approximately $70 million.

