Health Care Sector Update for 05/22/2020: AQST,XSPA,NAVB,XSPA,ICPT

Health care stocks edged lower on Friday, giving back an early advance. At last look, the NYSE Health Care Index was declining 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index still was climbing 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) retreated Friday, recently sinking 6%, despite saying it was moving ahead to monetize royalties it expects to receive from a Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma subsidiary after US regulators Thursday approved its apomorphine sublingual film to treat motor fluctuations in patients with Parkinson's disease. Aquestive said it expects the new medication will generate "substantial" license and royalty revenue in the future, adding it was already meeting with potential investors and estimating a potential deal could produce between $50 million to $100 million.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) nearly doubled in value on Friday, rising over 95%, after the company reported more interim data showing its Tc99m tilmanocept imaging process can provide robust, quantitative imaging in patients with active rheumatoid arthritis as well as in the control group of the phase IIb trial.

XpresSpa Group (XSPA) jumped 69% after the company said it has won a contract to provide COVID-19 diagnostic tests at JFK International Airport in New York. As part of the pilot project, the company will construct a new modular facility inside Terminal 4 with the capacity of administering over 500 tests per day.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) dropped almost 13% after the company said its June 9 meeting with an FDA advisory committee to discuss the new drug application for its obeticholic acid product candidate has been postponed while the agency reviews additional data for the prospective treatment for liver fibrosis in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

