Health Care Sector Update for 05/21/2024: MGRX, BDRX, AONC, PFE

Health care stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) increasing 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.6%.

In corporate news, Mangoceuticals (MGRX) said it is developing proprietary oral formulations of semaglutide and tirzepatide to help with weight management. The shares surged 101%.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX) shares surged 88% after it said Tuesday that "positive" and "statistically significant" results from a phase 2 trial of its newly licensed eRapa in familial adenomatous polyposis are scheduled for presentation at the annual meeting of the Digestive Disease Week.

American Oncology Network (AONC) said that it has decided to delist its class A shares and warrants from Nasdaq, with the last trading day expected on or about June 7. Its shares plunged 35.7%.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden is seeking information on Pfizer's (PFE) tax practices. In a letter sent Monday to Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla, Wyden asked how Pfizer managed to book most of its profits offshore, despite the US market contributing significantly to its global revenue. Pfizer shares were rising 0.3%.

