LRMR

Health Care Sector Update for 05/21/2024: LRMR, AZN, LLY, XLV, IBB

May 21, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady premarket Tuesday, with the the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down a slight 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently unchanged.

Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) was rallying past 13% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration lifted a partial clinical hold previously imposed on the clinical program to study nomlabofusp for treating Friedreich's Ataxia, an inherited nervous system disorder.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was up 0.7% after saying it is targeting total revenue of $80 billion by 2030, up from $45.8 billion in 2023, through portfolio expansion and the expected launch of 20 new medicines before the decade ends.

Eli Lilly's (LLY) tirzepatide injection was approved for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes in China, media reports said. Eli Lilly was 0.6% higher pre-bell.

LRMR
AZN
LLY
XLV
IBB

