US Markets
MRM

Health Care Sector Update for 05/21/2021: MRM,MYOV,ARVN,TAK

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks continue to edge higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was slipping 0.3%.

In company news, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (MRM) turned 4% lower in late trade, giving back a 14% mid-morning gain that followed the company saying it has selected Malaysia-based Sanei Electronics to produce its body heat-powered MOTHER Tracker wearable activity monitor.

Among gainers, Myovant Sciences (MYOV) rose 2.6% after saying the European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion recommending its Ryeqo drug candidate be allowed to treat uterine fibroids symptoms in adult women of reproductive age throughout the 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. US regulators are expected to rule on Ryeqo by June 1.

Arvinas (ARVN) climbed 4% after UBS began coverage of the early-stage biopharmaceuticals company with a buy rating and a $123 price target.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) still was almost 1% higher after the Japanese drug maker said the US Food and Drug Administration will conduct a priority review of its maribavir drug candidate for the treatment of cytomegalovirus infection in transplant patients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRM MYOV ARVN TAK

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    1 day ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular