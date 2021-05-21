Health Care Sector Update for 05/21/2021: MRM,MYOV,ARVN,TAK

Health care stocks continue to edge higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was slipping 0.3%.

In company news, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (MRM) turned 4% lower in late trade, giving back a 14% mid-morning gain that followed the company saying it has selected Malaysia-based Sanei Electronics to produce its body heat-powered MOTHER Tracker wearable activity monitor.

Among gainers, Myovant Sciences (MYOV) rose 2.6% after saying the European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion recommending its Ryeqo drug candidate be allowed to treat uterine fibroids symptoms in adult women of reproductive age throughout the 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. US regulators are expected to rule on Ryeqo by June 1.

Arvinas (ARVN) climbed 4% after UBS began coverage of the early-stage biopharmaceuticals company with a buy rating and a $123 price target.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) still was almost 1% higher after the Japanese drug maker said the US Food and Drug Administration will conduct a priority review of its maribavir drug candidate for the treatment of cytomegalovirus infection in transplant patients.

