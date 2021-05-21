US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/21/2021: INSP, ANTM, MRNA, BIIB, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining in pre-bell trading Friday with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) gaining 0.27% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) recently climbing by 0.54%.

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) was climbing past 4% after saying the health insurer Anthem (ANTM) will provide coverage for its therapy for obstructive sleep apnea.

Moderna's (MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use in Japan and South Korea. Separately, the company is exploring the potential production of its COVID-19 vaccine in Asia and is having ongoing discussions with several countries including Japan, Nikkei Asia reported, citing an interview with CEO Stephane Bancel. MRNA shares were 2% higher recently.

Biogen (BIIB) and Ginkgo Bioworks said they initiated a gene therapy collaboration with the goal of developing recombinant adeno-associated virus-based vectors used to develop gene therapies to treat certain neurological and neuromuscular diseases. BIIB shares were up 0.5% premarket.

