Health Care Sector Update for 05/21/2020: MRNA,XTNT,AZN

Health care stocks were falling Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Moderna (MRNA) dropped about 10% on Thursday after pricing a $1.34 billion direct offering of 17.6 million common shares at $76 each, representing a 3.4% premium over its most recent closing price. Net proceeds will be used to fund production of its mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate for COVID-19, advance other potential therapies and for general corporate purposes.

Xtant Medical Holdings (XTNT) rallied Thursday, climbing nearly 153% in recent trade, after a regulatory filing showed Orbimed Advisors added to its equity stake in the regenerative medicines company, acquiring another 2.4 million shares and increasing its overall ownership to more than 14 million shares, or 77.7% of its outstanding stock.

AstraZeneca (AZN) rose 2.3% after the British drugmaker Thursday said it has received more than $1 billion in funding support from a US-based agency to advance a potential COVID-19 vaccine now being developed at the University of Oxford. Phase I/II testing began last month to assess the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of the AZD1222 recombinant adenovirus vaccine candidate. Data from that study is expected "shortly," the company said, and could lead to a late-stage trial, if successful.

