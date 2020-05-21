Health Care Sector Update for 05/21/2020: AKRX, MDT, IMV, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks retreated premarket Thursday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.36% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) fell 0.38%.

Akorn (AKRX) was plunging more than 21% after saying it has initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware to execute a sale of its business.

Medtronic (MDT) was more than 2% lower as it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.58, down from $1.54 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $0.75.

IMV Inc. (IMV) was surging by more than 21% after saying it has selected multiple peptide epitopes to be formulated into a vaccine candidate for COVID-19 and is planning to advance into human clinical studies.

