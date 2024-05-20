Health Care Sector Update for 05/20/2024: PTCT, DYN, CLVT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.1% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.1% recently.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) was more than 20% higher after saying the European Commission has decided not to adopt the negative opinion of the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on protein restoration therapy Translarna.

Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) was up more than 10% after saying new data from its ongoing phase 1/2 trials of DYNE-101 in patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 and DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy showed "compelling impact" on key disease biomarkers alongside improvements in various functional endpoints and favorable safety profiles.

Clarivate (CLVT) was up 1% after it launched the public available version of its trademark protection product, called Trademark Watch Analyzer.

