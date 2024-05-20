News & Insights

US Markets
PTCT

Health Care Sector Update for 05/20/2024: PTCT, DYN, CLVT, XLV, IBB

May 20, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.1% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.1% recently.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) was more than 20% higher after saying the European Commission has decided not to adopt the negative opinion of the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on protein restoration therapy Translarna.

Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) was up more than 10% after saying new data from its ongoing phase 1/2 trials of DYNE-101 in patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 and DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy showed "compelling impact" on key disease biomarkers alongside improvements in various functional endpoints and favorable safety profiles.

Clarivate (CLVT) was up 1% after it launched the public available version of its trademark protection product, called Trademark Watch Analyzer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PTCT
DYN
CLVT
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.