Health Care Sector Update for 05/20/2024: HIMS, NKGN, ATRA

May 20, 2024 — 01:59 pm EDT

Health care stocks were lower Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index fractionally lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.6%.

In corporate news, Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) surged 29% after the company announced it's offering GLP-1 injections starting at $199 a month, using compounded versions of the active ingredient in weight loss drugs sold by Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY). Novo Nordisk shares rose 1.3%, and Eli Lilly was up 1.5%.

NKGen Biotech (NKGN) surged 54.5% after it said Monday its safety review committee has cleared the company's expanded SNK01 cell therapy to progress into phase 2 clinical development in Alzheimer's disease.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) spiked 4.8% after it said Monday it has filed a biologics license application with the US Food and Drug Administration for tabelecleucel to treat people with Epstein-Barr virus positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease.

