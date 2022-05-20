Health Care Sector Update for 05/20/2022: FHTX,NVAX,CVET

Health care stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) slumped nearly 13% after the US Food and Drug Administration placed a partial clinical hold on phase I testing of the company's FHD-286 drug candidate while the agency reviews the safety database, risk mitigation strategies, and a breakdown of clinical activity across dose levels following the recent death of a patient with acute myelogenous leukemia possibly linked to differentiation syndrome. Patients who previously began the dose-escalation study enrolled patients can continue receiving treatment but no new patients

Novavax (NVAX) fell over 14% after BofA Securities began coverage of the vaccine company with an underperform rating.

Covetrus (CVET) added almost 11% after the animal-health company said it received a non-binding buyout proposal from Clayton Dubilier & Rice and TPG Global, with the private-equity investors offering $21 apiece to acquire the Coventrus shares they don't already own, or about 16.5% over its last closing price.

