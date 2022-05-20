US Markets

Health Care Sector Update for 05/20/2022: FHTX,NVAX,CVET

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) slumped nearly 13% after the US Food and Drug Administration placed a partial clinical hold on phase I testing of the company's FHD-286 drug candidate while the agency reviews the safety database, risk mitigation strategies, and a breakdown of clinical activity across dose levels following the recent death of a patient with acute myelogenous leukemia possibly linked to differentiation syndrome. Patients who previously began the dose-escalation study enrolled patients can continue receiving treatment but no new patients

Novavax (NVAX) fell over 14% after BofA Securities began coverage of the vaccine company with an underperform rating.

Covetrus (CVET) added almost 11% after the animal-health company said it received a non-binding buyout proposal from Clayton Dubilier & Rice and TPG Global, with the private-equity investors offering $21 apiece to acquire the Coventrus shares they don't already own, or about 16.5% over its last closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX CVET

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular