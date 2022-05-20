US Markets
EVFM

Health Care Sector Update for 05/20/2022: EVFM,FHTX,NVAX,CVET

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were broadly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) plunged over 63% on Friday, sinking to a record low of $0.42 per share, after the biopharmaceuticals a $26.6 million private placement of 35.5 million common shares and pre-funded warrants at $0.75 apiece, or 31.8% under Thursday's closing price. Investors also received five-year warrants to buy two additional shares exercisable at $0.75 for each share they purchased in the original offering.

Novavax (NVAX) fell over 8.6% after BofA Securities began coverage of the vaccine company with an underperform rating.

Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) rallied late, rising 18% to recover from a nearly 27% retreat that followed the US Food and Drug Administration placing a partial clinical hold on phase I testing of the company's FHD-286 drug candidate while the agency reviews the safety database, risk mitigation strategies, and a breakdown of clinical activity across dose levels following the recent death of a patient with acute myelogenous leukemia possibly linked to differentiation syndrome. Patients who previously began the dose-escalation study enrolled patients can continue receiving treatment but no new patients

Covetrus (CVET) added 9.4% after the animal-health company said it received a non-binding buyout proposal from Clayton Dubilier & Rice and TPG Global, with the private-equity investors offering $21 apiece to acquire the Coventrus shares they don't already own, or about 16.5% over its last closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EVFM NVAX CVET

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular