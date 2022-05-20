Health Care Sector Update for 05/20/2022: ANIK, RDY, SNY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.51% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up by 0.23%.

Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) was climbing past 7% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its X-Twist knotless fixation system for soft tissue procedures.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) reported fiscal Q4 earnings Thursday of $0.07 per diluted share, down from $0.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.48. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories was gaining over 5% in value recently.

Sanofi (SNY) was up more than 2% after saying the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion for Xenpozyme, which can be used to treat non-central nervous system manifestations of acid sphingomyelinase deficiency.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.