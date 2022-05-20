US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/20/2022: ANIK, RDY, SNY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.51% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up by 0.23%.

Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) was climbing past 7% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its X-Twist knotless fixation system for soft tissue procedures.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) reported fiscal Q4 earnings Thursday of $0.07 per diluted share, down from $0.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.48. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories was gaining over 5% in value recently.

Sanofi (SNY) was up more than 2% after saying the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion for Xenpozyme, which can be used to treat non-central nervous system manifestations of acid sphingomyelinase deficiency.

