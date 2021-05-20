US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/20/2021: WOOF, MNMD, OBSV, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.02% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.05% in recent trading.

Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) swung to fiscal Q1 net income of $0.17 per share from a year-ago loss of $0.07 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated EPS of $0.09. Petco was down more than 2% recently.

Mind Medicine (MNMD) was up more than 2% after saying it received an approval from the Swiss ethics committee to conduct an early stage study on the therapeutic potential of Mescaline, a type of hallucinogen.

ObsEva (OBSV) was climbing past 7% after saying its drug Yselty may have the potential to treat women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids, based on data from its late-stage study.

