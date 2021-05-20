US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/20/2021: IOVA,IMAB,IBRX

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was also up 1.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.5%.

In company news, Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) rose over 15% after saying a combination of its lifileucel drug candidate and Merck's (MRK) Keytruda immunotherapy showed an 86% overall response rate during phase II testing in patients with advanced melanoma who haven't received prior anti-body treatments. The longest duration of response was 16.8 months, Iovance said.

I-Mab (IMAB) climbed more than 10% after saying a combination of its uliledlimab CD73 antibody candidate and the Roche Group's Tecentriq monoclonal antibody showed favorable safety and tolerability with no dose-limiting toxicities in patients with advanced cancer during phase I testing.

ImmunityBio (IBRX) gained 5.7% after reporting positive phase II data showing its Anktiva immunotherapy candidate plus checkpoint NK- and T-cell activation treatment produced a 68% rate of durable disease control in the first 140 patients with lung cancer or multiple tumors had failed prior checkpoint therapies.

