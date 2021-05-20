Health Care Sector Update for 05/20/2021: GTH,JD,IOVA,IMAB,IBRX

Health care stocks still were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.3% shortly before Thursday's closing bell.

In company news, Genetron Holdings (GTH) jumped out to a more than 17% advance after the precision diagnostics company Thursday announced a strategic partnership with a health care subsidiary of JD.com (JD) to provide full-cycle treatments for patients with cancer. JD.com shares also were 4.7% higher.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) rose almost 15% after saying a combination of its lifileucel drug candidate and Merck's (MRK) Keytruda immunotherapy showed an 86% overall response rate during phase II testing in patients with advanced melanoma who haven't received prior anti-body treatments. The longest duration of response was 16.8 months, Iovance said.

I-Mab (IMAB) climbed nearly 14% after saying a combination of its uliledlimab CD73 antibody candidate and the Roche Group's Tecentriq monoclonal antibody showed favorable safety and tolerability with no dose-limiting toxicities in patients with advanced cancer during phase I testing.

ImmunityBio (IBRX) gained 6.4% after reporting positive phase II data showing its Anktiva immunotherapy candidate plus checkpoint NK- and T-cell activation treatment produced a 68% rate of durable disease control in the first 140 patients with lung cancer or multiple tumors had failed prior checkpoint therapies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.