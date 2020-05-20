Health Care Sector Update for 05/20/2020: SURF, MRK, RDY, MCK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining in Wednesday's premarket trading, with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) 0.98% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) up over 1% recently.

Surface Oncology (SURF) was advancing by more than 42% after saying it has signed a clinical trial collaboration with Merck (MRK) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its human antibody SRF617 with Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) to treat patients with solid tumors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) was up over 5% after it reported fiscal Q4 EPS of INR46.01 ($0.61), up from INR26.16 reported a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected INR35.36.

McKesson (MCK) was declining by more than 2% after posting fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $4.27, up from $3.69 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected $4.10.

