Health Care Sector Update for 05/20/2020: ALDX,GILD,INO,BDX

Health care stocks were narrowly higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing over 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) raced more than 15% higher after the company said its ADX-1612 drug candidate showed nanomolar potency similar to or greater than remdesivir, Gilead Science's (GILD) retroviral drug now being used to help severely ill COVID-19 patients. Aldeyra is expecting to submit an investigational new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration during Q3.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) rose more than 10% after saying data indicated its IN0-4800 vaccine candidate demonstrated robust neutralizing antibody and T cell immune responses in multiple animal models against coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) declined 5.6% after medical device company late Tuesday announced plans for a $1.5 billion public offering of its common stock and a concurrent private placement of $1.5 billion of its depositary shares representing 1/20th of its Series B mandatory convertible preferred stock. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, working capital, capital projects and repaying debt as well as potential investments or acquisitions.

