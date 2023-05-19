Health Care Sector Update for 05/19/2023: MODV, ALVO, CVAC, PFE, BNTX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advancing 0.8%.

ModivCare (MODV) was up more than 2% after saying it "resolved a disagreement" with Daniel Greenleaf, the former chief executive officer, regarding the "nature of his departure" from the company and the amount of compensation owed to him following his exit on Aug. 1.

Alvotech (ALVO) was down nearly 2% after it reported a Q1 loss of $1.24 per diluted share, wider than a loss of $0.43 a year earlier.

CureVac (CVAC) was over 2% higher after saying its request to transfer an ongoing patent litigation filed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) in the federal district court of Massachusetts has been granted, moving the case to the Eastern District of Virginia.

