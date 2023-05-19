News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 05/19/2023: ICPT, CTLT, CTKB

May 19, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

Health care stocks were gaining Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.8%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) said Nasdaq halted trading of its shares as the US Food and Drug Administration's Gastrointestinal Drugs Advisory Committee is meeting to review obeticholic acid as a treatment for pre-cirrhotic fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Catalent (CTLT) lowered its full-year sales and earnings targets as its performance fell significantly short of internal expectations while the company said it needs additional time to prepare financial statements for fiscal Q3. The company's shares still were up 13%.

Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) was up 7.3% after the company said its board has authorized the buyback of up to $50 million worth of its common shares.

