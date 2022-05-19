Health Care Sector Update for 05/19/2022: SIGA, MRSN, NNOX, XLV, IBB
Health care stocks fell pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.66% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.54%.
SIGA Technologies (SIGA) was gaining over 18% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the intravenous formulation of TPOXX to treat smallpox.
Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) was climbing past 3% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug designation to XMT-2056 to treat gastric cancer.
Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) was down more than 7% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.23 per diluted share, widening from a $0.15 loss a year earlier.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
