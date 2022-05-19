Health Care Sector Update for 05/19/2022: ENTA,CALT,SIGA

Health care stocks were slipping this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) declined 7.8% after late Wednesday saying its EDP-938 drug candidate failed to meet the primary endpoint of reducing symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus in healthy patients during a phase II trial of the N-protein inhibitor. US regulators previously granted fast-track designation to EDP-938.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) was climbing 17% after the European Medicines Agency recommended approval of a conditional marketing authorization for the company's Kinpeygo immunoglobulin A drug candidate in patients at risk of rapid progression of their kidney disease. The positive opinion now goes to the the European Commission for its consideration later this summer.

SIGA Technologies (SIGA) rose almost 29% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved an intravenous formulation of its TPOXX medication for the treatment of smallpox in patients unable to swallow TPOXX capsules.

