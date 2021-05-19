US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/19/2021: RETA, YI, SY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining in Wednesday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.74% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down more than 1%.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) was gaining nearly 5% after saying a division of the US Food and Drug Administration has suggested withdrawal of the company's request for a Type-C meeting, recommending it request a pre-New Drug Application meeting instead for discussion of development of omaveloxolone for treatment of Friedreich's ataxia.

111 Inc. (YI) was more than 5% lower after booking a Q1 adjusted loss of 1.33 renminbi ($0.21) per American depositary share, compared with a loss of 1.34 renminbi per ADS a year ago.

So-Young International (SY) was down almost 1% as it reported a Q1 net loss of 0.55 renminbi ($0.08) per share, wider than a loss of 0.44 renminbi per share a year ago.

