Health Care Sector Update for 05/19/2021: IOVA,RARE,RETA

Health care stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) tumbled nearly 38% after saying CEO Maria Fardis was stepping down and that it needs to provide US regulators with additional assay data for its lifileucel drug candidate, which will delay filing of the biologics license application for the prospective oncology medication until the first half of 2022.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) was 2.3% lower, giving back a slim morning gain that followed the company saying Health Canada has approved the start of a phase I/II trial of GTX-102 in pediatric patients with Angelman syndrome.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) rose almost 23% after saying a division of the US Food and Drug Administration was recommending the company seek a pre-new drug application meeting with the regulator to discuss the development of its omaveloxolone drug candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia.

