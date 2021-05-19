Health Care Sector Update for 05/19/2021: BNR,IOVA,RARE,RETA

Health care stocks were ending lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.3%.

In company news, Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) rose 8.3% after saying it launched a study of its liquid biopsy technique to identify 22 types of cancer in a group of 11,879 people with various forms of cancer as well as healthy controls.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) rose more than 23% after saying a division of the US Food and Drug Administration was recommending the company seek a pre-new drug application meeting with the regulator to discuss the development of its omaveloxolone drug candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia.

Among decliners, Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) tumbled 40% after saying CEO Maria Fardis was stepping down. The company also said it needs to provide US regulators with additional assay data for its lifileucel drug candidate, which will delay filing of the biologics license application for the prospective oncology medication until the first half of 2022.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) was 2.9% lower, giving back a slim morning gain that followed the company saying Health Canada has approved the start of a phase I/II trial of GTX-102 in pediatric patients with Angelman syndrome.

