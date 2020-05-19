Health Care Sector Update for 05/19/2020: SDC,DVAX,MRNA

Health care stocks were losing more ground Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining about 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down almost 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 1%.

In company news, SmileDirectClub (SDC) rose 8% after the mail-order orthodontics company late Monday said it was suing NBC Universal Media following a Feb. 13 report on the NBC Nightly News it contends contained factually inaccurate and defamatory claims about the company. The lawsuit was filed in a Tennessee state court and seeks about $2.8 billion in damages, alleging SmileDirect's business was unjustly harmed by the story, it said.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) rose 25% on Tuesday after the biopharmaceuticals company said it was expecting one or more of its collaboration partners will begin phase I testing of a potential COVID-19 vaccine containing the adjuvant used in the company's Heplisav-B hepatitis B vaccine as soon as July.

Moderna (MRNA) dropped about 6.4% after pricing a $1.34 billion public offering of 17.6 million common shares at $76 each, or 5% under Monday's closing price. Moderna late Monday also said in a statement to various media outlets that Moncef Slaoui, the newly appointed chief scientist for a federal government task force working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, has agreed to divest stock options he received as a former executive and board member at the biopharmaceuticals company.

