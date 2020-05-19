US Markets
DVAX

Health Care Sector Update for 05/19/2020: DVAX, GMDA, BLPH, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care firms were declining premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.2%, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.21% lower in recent trading.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) was gaining more than 38% after saying it expects one or more of its collaboration partners to commence a Phase 1 clinical trial of a potential COVID-19 vaccine as soon as July.

Gamida Cell (GMDA) was down more than 25% after pricing an underwritten public offering of 13.3 million shares at $4.50 apiece, for gross proceeds of roughly $60 million.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) was more than 14% lower as it priced offerings for an aggregate of 3,076,923 shares of its common stock at $13 per share, which represents a discount from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DVAX GMDA BLPH XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular