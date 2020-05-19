Health Care Sector Update for 05/19/2020: DVAX, GMDA, BLPH, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were declining premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.2%, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.21% lower in recent trading.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) was gaining more than 38% after saying it expects one or more of its collaboration partners to commence a Phase 1 clinical trial of a potential COVID-19 vaccine as soon as July.

Gamida Cell (GMDA) was down more than 25% after pricing an underwritten public offering of 13.3 million shares at $4.50 apiece, for gross proceeds of roughly $60 million.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) was more than 14% lower as it priced offerings for an aggregate of 3,076,923 shares of its common stock at $13 per share, which represents a discount from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.