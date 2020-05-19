Health Care Sector Update for 05/19/2020: AVTR,SDC,DVAX,MRNA

Health care stocks climbed above their mid-day session lows, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining about 0.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down almost 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 1.1%.

In company news, Avantor (AVTR) slid about 5.3% after the biopharma and health care supplier announced plans by several institutional investors, including New Mountain Capital, Harvest Investment and Goldman Sachs (GS), to sell 45 million of the company's shares through an upcoming secondary offering of its stock. Pricing and other terms of the offering will be announced at a later date.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) rose nearly 38% on Tuesday after the biopharmaceuticals company said it was expecting one or more of its collaboration partners will begin phase I testing of a potential COVID-19 vaccine containing the adjuvant used in the company's Heplisav-B hepatitis B vaccine as soon as July.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) rose 5% after the mail-order orthodontics company late Monday said it was suing NBC Universal Media following a Feb. 13 report on the NBC Nightly News it contends contained factually inaccurate and defamatory claims about the company. The lawsuit was filed in a Tennessee state court and seeks about $2.8 billion in damages, alleging SmileDirect's business was unjustly harmed by the story, it said.

Moderna (MRNA) dropped nearly 11% after pricing a $1.34 billion public offering of 17.6 million common shares at $76 each, or 5% under Monday's closing price for its stock. Moderna late Monday also said in a statement to various media outlets that Moncef Slaoui, the newly appointed chief scientist for a federal government task force working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, has agreed to divest stock options he received as a former executive and board member at the biopharmaceuticals company.

