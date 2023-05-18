News & Insights

US Markets
NSTG

Health Care Sector Update for 05/18/2023: NSTG, SNY, REGN, AMGN, ENVB, PHIO

May 18, 2023 — 03:58 pm EDT

Health care stocks were lower in late afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) easing 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.3%.

In company news, NanoString Technologies (NSTG) shares were slumping almost 28%. The biotech company said it plans to appeal a Munich court's decision that the company's CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager, when used to detect RNA targets, infringes the German part of a European patent.

Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) hailed the US Supreme Court's unanimous decision to strike down Amgen's (AMGN) bid to revive patents on cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha. Sanofi shares rose 0.4%, Regeneron eased 0.2% and Amgen declined 0.3%.

Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) shares soared 140% after receiving a notice of allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office for an application involving EB-373, a new chemical entity psilocin prodrug being developed to treat anxiety disorder.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) shares jumped 32% after pre-clinical results showed that using INTASYL technology to silence TIGIT and CBL-B may be used to improve the anti-tumor response of NK cells, creating a more effective cell therapy for treating cancer.

