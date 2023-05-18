Health Care Sector Update for 05/18/2023: AMGN, SNY, REGN, ENVB, PHIO

Health care stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1%.

In company news, Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) hailed the US Supreme Court's unanimous decision to strike down Amgen's (AMGN) bid to revive patents on cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha. Sanofi shares fell 0.2%, Regeneron dropped 0.9% and Amgen declined 1%.

Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) shares soared past 92% after receiving a notice of allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office for an application involving EB-373, a new chemical entity psilocin prodrug being developed to treat anxiety disorder.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) shares jumped 30% after pre-clinical results showed that using INTASYL technology to silence TIGIT and CBL-B may be used to improve the anti-tumor response of NK cells, creating a more effective cell therapy for treating cancer.

