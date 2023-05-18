Health Care Sector Update for 05/18/2023: ADXN, EYPT, ALIM, CABA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.05% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently unchanged.

Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) was down more than 4% after saying it was notified by Nasdaq it is not in compliance with listing rules because its American depositary shares have closed below the minimum $1 price required for 30 consecutive business days.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) was more than 6% higher after saying it has sold Yutiq 0.18 milligram, a treatment for the eye inflammation disorder non-infectious uveitis, to Alimera Sciences (ALIM) for $82.5 million plus royalties.

Cabaletta Bio (CABA) was advancing more than 5% after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 7.3 million common shares at $12 per share for expected gross proceeds of $87 million.

