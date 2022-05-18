US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/18/2022: ICCM, GHRS, PROC

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 2.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 2.6%.

In company news, IceCure Medical (ICCM) tumbled over 10% after the cryoablation company saw its Q1 net loss widen to $0.12 per share compared with its $0.07 per share loss during the first three months of 2021 and revenue down 48% year-over-year to $747,000. Analyst estimates were not available.

GH Research (GHRS) slumped 8.3% after reporting a Q1 net loss of $0.11 per share, nearly trebling its $0.04 per share loss during the March quarter in 2021 but still beating the two-analyst consensus expecting a $0.17 per share loss for the pre-revenue drug maker.

Procaps Group (PROC) rose 1.2% after announcing its purchase of the Grupo Somar pharmaceuticals company in Mexico from private-equity firm Advent International.

