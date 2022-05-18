Health Care Sector Update for 05/18/2022: DOCS, PROC, NVST, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.62%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently unchanged.

Doximity (DOCS) reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $0.21 per diluted share, up from $0.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.15. Doximity was recently declining by more than 11%.

Procaps Group (PROC) was more than 9% higher after it announced its purchase of the Grupo Somar pharmaceuticals company in Mexico from private-equity investor Advent International.

Envista Holdings (NVST) was climbing past 2% after saying it signed an agreement to acquire Osteogenics Biomedical, Allotech, and OBI Biologics for an undisclosed sum.

