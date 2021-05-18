Health Care Sector Update for 05/18/2021: SRPT,LEGN,THC

Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) was more than 11% higher after reporting positive results from an open-label study of its SRP-9001 drug candidate in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, saying it demonstrated "robust expression" of micro-dystrophin with no new safety signals compared with prior studies.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) rose over 10% after Tuesday reporting a 19% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue to $13.7 million and BTIG beginning coverage of the specialty drug maker with a buy investment recommendation and a $55 price target. Analyst estimates were not available.

Tenet Healthcare (THC) slid 3.9% after Tuesday disclosing plans for a $1.4 billion private placement of senior secured first lien notes due 2029.

