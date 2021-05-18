US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/18/2021: NVCR, IMTX, TFX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was off by 0.15%, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) advanced by 0.46%.

NovoCure (NVCR) rose more than 2% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved the firm's investigational device exemption, or IDE, supplement, reducing a late-stage trial's enrollment requirement to 276 patients with 12 months follow-up.

Immatics (IMTX) reported a Q1 net loss of 0.34 euros ($0.42) per share, compared with a net loss of 0.25 euros per share a year ago. The average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for $0.34 per-share loss. Immatics was up by more than 2% recently.

Teleflex (TFX) agreed to sell a significant portion of its Respiratory business to Medline Industries for $286 million in cash. Teleflex was down over 1% in recent trading.

