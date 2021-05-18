Health Care Sector Update for 05/18/2021: ALGN, SRPT, LEGN, THC

Health care stocks managed modest gains Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index climbed 0.9%.

In company news, Align Technology (ALGN) gained 2.8% after disclosing an accelerated repurchase of $100 million of its common shares as part of $1 billion buyback program announced by the the medical device company late last week.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) was 8.7% higher after reporting positive results from an open-label study of its SRP-9001 drug candidate in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, saying it demonstrated "robust expression" of micro-dystrophin compared with prior studies and no new safety signals.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) rose nearly 14% after reporting a 19% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue to $13.7 million Tuesday. BTIG initiated coverage of the specialty drug maker's stock with a buy rating and a $55 price target.

To the downside, Tenet Healthcare (THC) slid 4.6% after disclosing plans for a $1.4 billion private placement of senior secured first lien notes due 2029.

