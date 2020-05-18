Health Care Sector Update for 05/18/2020: VIR,ARNA,BLUE

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 1.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.9% Monday afternoon.

In company news, Vir Biotechnology (VIR) jumped over 28% higher Monday after saying it identified an antibody to be used to develop a potential treatment for COVID-19. The S309 antibody was taken from a patient who recovered from severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003 and has been shown to prevent SARS-CoV-2 live virus infection of cells.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) climbed more than 13% after Jefferies started coverage of the drugmaker with a buy investment recommendation and a $62 price target.

bluebird bio (BLUE) was 1.4% higher, reversing a 4% decline that followed the genetic therapies company announcing plans for a $400 million public offering of its common shares.

