US Markets
SRNE

Health Care Sector Update for 05/18/2020: SRNE, MRNA, VIR, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was more than 1% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up more than 2% in recent trading.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) was still surging by more than 35%, adding to gains from last week after the company said its STI-1499 antibody demonstrated 100% inhibition of the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection in an in vitro virus infection experiment at a very low antibody concentration. The SARS-CoV-2 virus causes the COVID-19 disease.

Moderna (MRNA) was gaining 30% in value as it reported "positive interim clinical data" on mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against COVID-19, from a phase 1 study led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) was more than 10% higher after saying it has identified an antibody to be used for the development of a potential treatment for COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRNE MRNA VIR XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular