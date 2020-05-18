Health Care Sector Update for 05/18/2020: SRNE, MRNA, VIR, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was more than 1% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up more than 2% in recent trading.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) was still surging by more than 35%, adding to gains from last week after the company said its STI-1499 antibody demonstrated 100% inhibition of the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection in an in vitro virus infection experiment at a very low antibody concentration. The SARS-CoV-2 virus causes the COVID-19 disease.

Moderna (MRNA) was gaining 30% in value as it reported "positive interim clinical data" on mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against COVID-19, from a phase 1 study led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) was more than 10% higher after saying it has identified an antibody to be used for the development of a potential treatment for COVID-19.

