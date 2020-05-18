Health Care Sector Update for 05/18/2020: JNJ,VIR,ARNA,BLUE

Health care stocks were moderately higher compared with most other sectors, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 1.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was fractionally higher after its Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit reported positive data from early-stage testing of its Teclistamab drug candidate in patients with heavily pretreated relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Researchers said initial results suggest the investigational bispecific antibody produced deep, persistent responses and showed a manageable safety profile across all dosing levels.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) jumped over 31% higher Monday after saying it identified an antibody to be used to develop a potential treatment for COVID-19. The S309 antibody was taken from a patient who recovered from severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003 and has been shown to prevent SARS-CoV-2 live virus infection of cells.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) climbed nearly 14% after Jefferies started coverage of the drugmaker with a buy investment recommendation and a $62 price target.

bluebird bio (BLUE) was 1.3% higher, reversing a 4% decline that followed the genetic therapies company announcing plans for a $400 million public offering of its common shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.