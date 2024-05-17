Health Care Sector Update for 05/17/2024: MRNS, REGN, MRNA, PFE, BNTX, ABUS

Health care stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index fractionally lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.5%.

In corporate news, Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) shares gained 3% after the firm completed enrollment in a phase 3 trial of oral ganaxolone for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex in children and adults.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) shares added 1.2% after Jefferies raised its price target to $1,115 from $1,060.

Moderna (MRNA) won a favorable decision in its COVID-19 vaccine dispute with Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) from the European Patent Office's Opposition Division, upholding the validity of one of two disputed patents, the Financial Times reported. Moderna shares added 0.1%, Pfizer fell 1% and BioNTech dropped 2.4%.

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) investor, Whitefort Capital Management, urged the firm in an open letter to stop further share issuances and explore strategic alternatives for its hepatitis B portfolio. Arbutus shares popped 3%.

