Health Care Sector Update for 05/17/2024: DOCS, AUTL, IART, XLV, IBB

May 17, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was recently inactive and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down a slight 0.1%.

Doximity (DOCS) rallied past 20% after it reported higher fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) was more than 8% higher after reporting that its licensing revenue for Q1 was $10.09 million, up from $1.29 million a year earlier.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART) was up more than 4% amid a $50 million accelerated share repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC.

