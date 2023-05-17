Health Care Sector Update for 05/17/2023: ICPT, IMMP, ARDX, MRK

Health care stocks were firm Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index little changed and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) said it's looking forward to a "constructive discussion" with the US Food and Drug Administration's committee reviewing its new drug application for obeticholic acid tablets to treat pre-cirrhotic fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company's shares were down over 13%.

Immutep (IMMP) shares jumped over 120% after a combination of its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha and Merck's (MRK) Keytruda achieved initial overall survival benefit in first-line non-small cell lung cancer patients.

Ardelyx (ARDX) said its new drug application resubmission for Xphozah has been accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration for the control of serum phosphate in adults with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. Shares were down 11%.

