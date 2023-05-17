News & Insights

BHC

Health Care Sector Update for 05/17/2023: BHC, WBA, ICPT, IMMP

May 17, 2023 — 03:58 pm EDT

Health care stocks were firm late Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index little changed and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was edging up 0.3%.

In company news, Bausch Health (BHC) shares jumped 24% after the company won a favorable court ruling in a patent dispute with Norwich Pharmaceuticals.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) agreed to pay $230 million to settle San Francisco's claims on the company's mishandling of opioid painkillers, according to San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu. Walgreens shares rose 2.1%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) said it's looking forward to a "constructive discussion" with the US Food and Drug Administration's committee reviewing its new drug application for obeticholic acid tablets to treat pre-cirrhotic fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company's shares were down over 14%.

Immutep (IMMP) shares jumped over 61% after a combination of its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha and Merck's (MRK) Keytruda achieved initial overall survival benefit in first-line non-small cell lung cancer patients.

