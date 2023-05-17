Health Care Sector Update for 05/17/2023: AMAM, PTCT, AKRO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were recently unchanged.

Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) was gaining more than 6% after saying Chief Executive Daniel J. O'Connor entered into an amendment to his employment agreement. The amendment allows O'Connor to elect to have all or a specified portion of his base salary paid in the form of the company's ordinary shares instead of cash.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) was up more than 5% after saying a phase 3 trial of sepiapterin met its primary endpoint of reducing blood phenylalanine levels in patients with phenylketonuria, a metabolic disease affecting the brain.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) was slipping past 5% after it priced an underwritten offering of about 5.2 million common shares at $42 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $220 million.

