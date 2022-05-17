US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/17/2022: SRRK, LH, KERN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.95% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was unchanged recently.

Scholar Rock (SRRK) shares were advancing by more than 4% after it reported a Q1 net loss of $0.21 per diluted share, narrowing from a $0.76 loss a year earlier. The five analysts in Capital IQ's survey expected a loss of $0.53 per share, as of March 24.

Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) said its new at-home collection kit for testing an individual's risk for developing diabetes is now available through Labcorp OnDemand. Laboratory Corp. of America shares were 5% higher recently.

Akerna (KERN) sjares were more than 13% higher after the company said it is conducting a strategic review to maximize shareholder value.

