Health Care Sector Update for 05/17/2022: NUTX,TEVA,NAOV,MDWD

Health care stocks were ending mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.6% in late trade.

In company news, Nutex Health (NUTX) rose almost 28% after the health care services company late Monday said it opened two more of its micro-hospitals, one each in New Braunfels, Texas, and Gilbert, Arizona. It expects to open three more facilities during 2022.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) rose 6.1% after saying UK regulators have approved the company's Ongavia biosimilar to Genentech's Lucentis eye injection medication for use throughout Great Britain, including treating neovascular age-related macular degeneration and visual impairment resulting from diabetic macular edema.

NanoVibronix (NAOV) gained 5.2% after the medical device company Tuesday narrowed its Q1 net loss to $0.04 per share compared with a $0.20 per share loss during the same quarter last year while revenue increased 164% year-over-year to $272,000. Analyst estimates were not available.

To the downside, MediWound (MDWD) fell 4.8% after the Israeli biopharmaceuticals company missed Wall Street expectations by $0.01 per share, reporting a $0.12 per share loss for its Q1 ended March 31 and also saying board member Ofer Gonen and CEO Sharon Malkawill will swap jobs on June 30.

