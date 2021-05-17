Health Care Sector Update for 05/17/2021: IBRX,APLS,CLOV,ZNTL

Health care stocks turned narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%, reversing an earlier gain.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.2%.

In company news, ImmunityBio (IBRX) climbed 8.7% after securing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for a phase 1 study of the company's memory cytokine-enriched natural killer cell, or m-ceNK, combined with its IL-15 superagonist anktiva, in subjects with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) rose 19% after late Friday saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its Empaveli medication as treatment for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a rare blood disease that causes red blood cells to break apart.

To the downside, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) slid 6.8% after the oncology drug maker saw its net loss widen to $49.9 million compared with a $16.1 million loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $38.6 million net loss for the three months ended March 31.

Clover Health (CLOV) fell 8.3% after the Medicare Advantage plan insurer reported a Q1 net loss of $48.4 million compared with a $28.2 million loss during the same quarter last year.

